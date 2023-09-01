Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.15. The company had a trading volume of 275,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
