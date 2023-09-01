Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.1 %

KMB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 446,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,734. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

