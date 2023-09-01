Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.44. 413,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.93. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

