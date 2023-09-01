Prudential PLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $704.64. 132,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

