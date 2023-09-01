Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $87,639,000 after purchasing an additional 87,708 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. 2,002,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.