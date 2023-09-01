Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $413.52. 175,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

