Prudential PLC Invests $8.39 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.12. The company had a trading volume of 213,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,210. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.