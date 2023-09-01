Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 3.8 %

Prudential stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.44) to GBX 1,510 ($19.03) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,630 ($20.55) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.54) to GBX 1,540 ($19.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,575 ($19.85) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,485.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on PUK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prudential by 1,302.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.