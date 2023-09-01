Prudential PLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 20,248,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,880,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

