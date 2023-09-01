Prudential PLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

