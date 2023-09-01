Prudential PLC Sells 1,904 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

General Mills Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.06. 1,471,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

