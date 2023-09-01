Prudential PLC Sells 2,957 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,854. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 763,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,441. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

