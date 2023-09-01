Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 26,360 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,002. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

