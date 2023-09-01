Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $325,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 11,809,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,329. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

