Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 16,647 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Stantec worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

