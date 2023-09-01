Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. 590,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,096. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

