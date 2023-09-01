Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,175,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,794,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 32,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,765. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

