Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.50 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 589,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brookfield by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Brookfield by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,151,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,609,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after buying an additional 120,597 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 636,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

