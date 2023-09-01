Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,543. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

