Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. 426,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,880. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

