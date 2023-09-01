Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $705.44. 135,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,903. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

