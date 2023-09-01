Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $6,889,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.75 on Friday, reaching $593.58. The company had a trading volume of 238,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

