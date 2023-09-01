Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $120.71. 2,452,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,576. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.