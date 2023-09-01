Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $180.96. The company had a trading volume of 370,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

