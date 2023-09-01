Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,442 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $167.69. 1,071,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

