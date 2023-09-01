Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 19,996 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.05. 1,770,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

