Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 56,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Valvoline worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,302.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 248,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.74. 258,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,166. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 13,438 shares valued at $454,182. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

