Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,878 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,498. The stock has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.59 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

