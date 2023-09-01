Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 930 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $941.02. 98,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,008. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $943.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $904.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

