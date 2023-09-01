Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 983 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.15. 275,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,158. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.89.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
