Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 983 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.15. 275,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,158. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.