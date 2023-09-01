Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.41, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

