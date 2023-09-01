PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

PVH Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.72. 64,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,796. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

