Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 601,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.7 %

QRVO traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $108.16. 114,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

