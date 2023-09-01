Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $209.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

