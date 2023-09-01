Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 121,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 764,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Qudian Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $573.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

