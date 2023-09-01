Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 121,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 764,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $573.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 54.05%.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
