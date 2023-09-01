Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Financial Contrast

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -2.86% -22.23% -5.26% Rakuten Group -16.73% -34.38% -1.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Rakuten Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $18.51 billion 0.03 -$177.94 million ($0.09) -16.11 Rakuten Group $14.76 billion 0.57 -$2.87 billion ($1.50) -2.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten Group. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rakuten Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.6% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Rakuten Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

