Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 54,976 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

