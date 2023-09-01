Rathbones Group PLC Sells 250 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 66.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.7 %

SJM stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.