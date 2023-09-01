Raymond James Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,573,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 545,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

