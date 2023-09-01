Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 14894068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.27.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Stock Average Calculator
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.