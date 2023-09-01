Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

NYSE RC opened at $10.92 on Monday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

