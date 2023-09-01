Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2023 – Canadian Tire was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/11/2023 – Canadian Tire was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$208.00.

8/11/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$180.00.

8/11/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$206.00 to C$191.00.

8/1/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$206.00.

7/28/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$193.00.

7/7/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. 3,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $143.80.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

