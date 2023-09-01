RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
CVE:KUT opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.05.
