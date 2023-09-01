Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

