Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 434,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 187,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 15.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$86.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

