Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Increased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.59) to GBX 2,700 ($34.04) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.93) to GBX 2,960 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.47) to GBX 2,200 ($27.73) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.32) to GBX 3,100 ($39.08) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Relx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

