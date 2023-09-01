Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0637 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Request has a total market cap of $63.74 million and $628,941.49 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.94 or 0.99998598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06363009 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $845,498.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

