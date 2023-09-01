Reviewing Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trainline and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 9.93% -40.25% 5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trainline and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 4 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure 2 2 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trainline currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 63.12%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Trainline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trainline is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

87.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trainline and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $3.67 billion 0.83 $357.00 million $4.56 8.99

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Trainline.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Trainline on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

