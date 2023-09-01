Reviewing VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Peers

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 655 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VinFast Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 861 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 32.11%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 157.90 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.14 billion $18.28 million 52.24

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

