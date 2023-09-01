Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765,953 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.11. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

